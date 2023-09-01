Legislator Boykin Recognizes Local High School Student for Raising $4,000 to Feed the Hungry in Westchester

Jonah Goldberg, a local high school student, was recognized today by the Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin at the Thomas H. Slater Center in White Plains for his efforts over this past year in raising $4,003 to help food pantries in the county.

Jonah, who lives in White Plains and is a senior at Irvington High School, created a business that he calls “Deals for Meals” and over the past year, he has been collecting, refurbishing and reselling donated sports equipment with all of the profits going to support local food pantries. Last weekend he was invited back by the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (TaSH Market) to sell the donated equipment he collected and in September he will be selling at the Hastings Flea Market. Both markets have been supportive of Jonah’s efforts throughout the year by giving him a location at no charge.

To date Jonah has donated $2,000 of his earnings to WestCOP, $1,000 to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, and $500 to the food pantry at the Thomas H. Slater Center. He will continue to sell at community events and donate profits to food pantries in the area.

As Jonah says, “Our neighboring communities have been incredibly supportive over the past year by both donating and buying sports equipment. I’m hoping that through the monies raised, more children will be able to start the school year off with a nourishing meal each morning.”