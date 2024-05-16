The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Farmers Market Celebrates Its 10th Season

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Farmers Market will celebrate its 10th anniversary season on May 25 in Patriots Park with live music, a community picnic, and plenty of prizes. The TaSH, which was named the No. 2 farmers market in New York state, will be held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Thanksgiving.

The TaSH was formed by a group of local volunteers. Through the years, more community volunteers, vendors, and staff members have gotten involved to help grow the market. In its first season, the TaSH started with just 15 vendors. It has since tripled in size with about 50 vendors to attend each market this season, and a rotating roster of more than 100 vendors expected to participate this year.

“Ten years ago, we set out to create a farmers market that was also a vibrant community meeting place. We envisioned a market where residents accessed fresh, healthy, local food, and a village green where the people gathered to eat, listen to music, and get to know their neighbors,” said TaSH Co-President Suzanne Sorrentino. “We are so grateful to be able to say that with the help of our community, our vision has come true.”

Opening day festivities include a celebratory cake cutting and a communal picnic in the park. Vendors will sell specialty items and there will be live music from Vincent Saav, playing Brazilian and Latin jazz, followed by a performance by local rocker Drew Bordeaux.

There will also be a variety of prizes and surpises for marketgoers to celebrate the anniversary on Opening Day and beyond. Shoppers who join The TaSH’s digital Loyalty Program can win prizes for visiting the market. They can stop by the TaSH tent to sign up on Opening Day. Loyalty cards are digital and live in Apple and/or Android Wallets.

“As we look forward, we’re expanding our work at the market and beyond,” said TaSH Co-President Tammy Bordeaux. “We’re forging partnerships with local arts organizations and educational institutions as well as addressing food insecurity locally. One of our top priorities is working with the school district to expand food access programs in the community.”

The TaSH has teamed up with the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective (SHAC) this season to run arts workshops for the community. There will also be weekly bilingual storytimes for children through a partnership with the Warner Library. Kids can accompany librarian Barbara Cohen on a StoryWalk™ through the park and leave the market with a craft.

In addition to hosting top live music each week and offering childrens educational activities, The TaSH also has been committed to addressing food insecurity in the community through doubling SNAP food stamps benefits, and partnering with local organizations.

The market will continue to double SNAP benefits up to $40. This means shoppers can receive up to $80 in groceries when they swipe their EBT cards. Market vendors also fight hunger in the community by donating unsold food each week to Sleepy Hollow High School’s food pantry.

“The Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns is excited to partner with The TaSH to expand access to fresh local food for a shared community experience and create educational initiatives that can benefit students and families,” said Schools Superintendent Ray Sanchez. “We view this as a long-term partnership that will have significant impact for our community.”

This season’s market sponsors include Phelps Hospital Northwell Health; The Fit Inn; The Kornfelds at Houlihan Lawrence; Tarrytown Music Hall; Edge-on-Hudson; Renewal By Andersen; The Pocantico Center; Rey Insurance; ENT and Allergy Associates; Allan Block Insurance; Darci Carlton of ONEHOPE Wine; SunBlue Energy; Botanic Face & Body Spa; Savvy Sips Wine & Spirits; KANA PT & Wellness; and Ren-Shen Healing.