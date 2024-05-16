Christ Church’s Day of Defiant Hope Honors Special Education Teacher, Welcomes All

On Saturday, June 1, the historic Christ Church San Marcos, an Episcopal Church in Tarrytown, invites Westchester residents to connect with organizations making a positive impact in their communities.

The church will host The Day of Defiant Hope from 12-3 p.m., at 43 S. Broadway in Tarrytown. The event will feature free barbecue with vegetarian options available, dessert and live music. Barbecuing will take place on the church lawn, while community groups will be set up inside the church, which has been a staple in Tarrytown since 1836. Read more about the church’s storied history here.

Throughout the day, representatives from the Midnight Run, WESPAC Foundation, Westchester County DSA, Ossining Micro Fund, Episcopal Charities, Democracy Now!, and Sleepy Coffee, Too, will be available to answer questions about ways to get involved with their organizations, either by volunteering or joining as members.

Organizers of the Day of Defiant Hope say the goal is to remind local residents that they have a voice in the ways they want to make change in the world.

“Every day, we scroll past headlines that show negative news on the environment, democracy, and the ongoing war in Gaza, and it’s easy to feel powerless, “ says co-organizer Christine Zeiger. “But we have a say in the world we want to create, and the first step is to come together as a community.”

This year’s Day of Defiant Hope, now in its 3rd year, will honor Kim Kaczmarek, owner and founder of Sleepy Coffee, Too. The new coffee shop in Sleepy Hollow provides training and a job opportunity to people with disabilities. “Too many disabled youth struggle with finding jobs after graduating from school,” notes Christ Church Reverend Bill Baker. “Kim, a special education teacher of 40 years, continues to give back to her students by giving them opportunities and hope.”