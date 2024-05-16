Irvington Appoints Dr. Mara Ratesic as Next Superintendent of Schools

The Irvington Board of Education is excited to announce that it has unanimously identified Dr. Mara Ratesic as the new superintendent of the Irvington Union Free School District, effective July 1. The board will formally appoint Dr. Ratesic at a special meeting on May 15 at 7 p.m. in the CPR at Irvington High School. A reception will follow the meeting in the Campus Library, where the community is invited to meet Dr. Ratesic and welcome her to the district.

“After an extensive search process, the board unanimously agreed that Dr. Ratesic is the right leader for Irvington, and we enthusiastically welcome her to the district,” Irvington Board of Education President Brian Friedman said. “Dr. Ratesic exemplifies the qualities identified by our community in the leadership profile. She is a strong instructional leader with a deep understanding of curriculum and professional development who supports and mentors staff and is passionate about creating the best educational experience for all students. She is an effective communicator and listener who will engage with the Irvington community. We are confident that Dr. Ratesic’s leadership and vision will create an inclusive and positive environment for our students, faculty, staff and community.”

Dr. Ratesic is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the Bronxville School in Westchester County, New York, and has more than 20 years of experience in education. Prior to her work in Bronxville, Dr. Ratesic was the Principal of PS #77, a New York City Public School. She began her teaching career in Maryland, where she taught elementary school. Dr. Ratesic earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh and earned her master’s degrees from Columbia University in curriculum and instruction and George Mason University in educational leadership. Dr. Ratesic obtained her doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction with a concentration on multicultural education at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of a board of education, and board trustees were committed to conducting an inclusive, thoughtful, and comprehensive search to find the next Superintendent of Schools for Irvington. More than 50 potential candidates were considered from a diverse pool in a nationwide search. The board conducted multiple rounds of interviews with an impressive group of sitting superintendents and assistant superintendents with established records of success.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the next superintendent of the Irvington Union Free School District, and I want to thank the board of education for this exceptional opportunity,” Dr. Ratesic said. “The Irvington School District is known for its academic excellence, its commitment to having each student reach their highest potential, and the well-being of their students. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the leadership team, faculty, parents and board of education in support of the wonderful students throughout the district.”

The Irvington Board of Education is grateful for the widespread engagement of the community, students, parents, faculty and staff members who helped guide the board in this extensive process, whether through participation in focus groups, community forums, interviews and/or the online survey. The board would also like to extend its gratitude to Ms. Deborah Raizes and Dr. Susan Guiney at Hazard Young Attea Associates for their many hours of hard work, extensive recruitment, and professional expertise.

The board unanimously congratulates Dr. Ratesic on her appointment as Superintendent of Schools and looks forward to continuing Irvington’s strong tradition of excellence under her stewardship.

Dr. Ratesic was born and raised in Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of a former high school principal and high school English teacher. She lives in New York City with her 15-year-old daughter, Alexandra.