Student Athlete of the Month: Gwen McManus

Gwen McManus has been a soccer player nearly her entire life. But as much as soccer has been a part of her upbringing, she’s never let academics get pushed aside either.

“It can be difficult to balance everything at once, but I always find a way to make it work,” she said. “I set my priorities straight – soccer and academics always come first, and in that way, I’m able to succeed to my greatest ability.”

McManus, a junior at Croton-Harmon High School, is a center defensive mid on the girls varsity soccer team. She’s been a 2x All-League, 1x All-Section, and 1x All-Section honorable mention player.

Outside of her high school team, she competed on New York Soccer Club GA07 [Girls Academy] as part of the GA Northeast Talent ID Clinic in May 2023.

Her parents have long inspired her to not only pursue her best as an athlete, but as a student and a human being. Her mother Reni has played soccer her entire life, and sister Elle plays soccer for both NYSC and Croton-Harmon High School.

With her positive mindset, Gwen’s found success at everything from the classroom (secretary of the Interact Club) to the friendships she has with her teammates. Yet she also understands there always are new goals to pursue.

As she bluntly put it, “The hard work won’t stop.”

Q&A WITH GWEN MCMANUS

RJN: What age did you start playing sports?

GM: I started playing soccer at age 4 for AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization), then played for Ossining Munay at age 8, then played for New York Soccer Club at age 10, the club I am currently at. I also participated in ballet, horseback riding and gymnastics when I was younger.

RJN: How do you motivate yourself?

GM: I focus on my goals and what I can do to accomplish them. This means not only performing at the best of my abilities, but also not letting my team down. I hold myself accountable for being there for my teammates, and giving them my all so we can succeed as a team, and reach our goals.

RJN: How do you manage your time?

GM: It is never easy, and it can be difficult trying to balance everything at once, but I always find a way to make it work. I set my priorities straight. Soccer and academics always come first. In that way I’m able to succeed to my greatest ability. Once I’m done, I can do the things I enjoy, such as hanging out with family and friends, drawing, or baking.

RJN: What is the most rewarding part of athletics for you?

GM: It’s not only getting the opportunity to play and compete at a high competitive level, but also all the friends I have made along the way. I consider my teammates some of my closest friends and I couldn’t ask for more.

RJN: Who has inspired you, helping you to stay focused to meet your goals?

GM: My parents have always been my biggest supporters since day 1. They’ve put so much time, money, and energy into my soccer career, and I couldn’t be more thankful. I want to succeed, reach, and exceed my goals for them. They’ve been there for me 24/7 whether it comes to soccer or anything else.

RJN: What’s your most satisfying single achievement?

GM: Being selected for the Girls Academy Northeast Talent ID Clinic in May 2023. For the 2022-2023 club season, I put in a lot of extra work, eager to get better and to improve different areas where I wasn’t as strong. When I was selected, I was so happy to see that my hard work paid off, but I also knew that I still have much more to accomplish.

RJN: How would you describe your experience as a student-athlete in one sentence?

GM: There’s always some struggle or something that I don’t expect around the corner, but that idea of never knowing what’s next is what excites me and pushes me to keep going.

Alex Horowitz is a freelance writer currently living in New York City. He grew up in Briarcliff Manor, where his family still resides.

