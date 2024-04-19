Pocantico

Pocantico Hills Staff Recognized with TELL Awards

April 19, 2024
Dr. Ellen J. McDonell, Executive Director LHRIC, Marina Lombardo, 3rd Grade General Education Teacher, Pocantnico Hills Central School District, Christina D’Aiello, Assistant Director, Administrative & Management Services, and Dr. Madalyn L. Romano, LHRIC Assistant Director, Strategic Planning. Photo by Southern Westchester BOCES

Two district staff members from the Pocantico Hills Central School District were recipients of the TELL awards at a special ceremony on April 10.

Educational Technology Director Alana Winnick was honored with an Outstanding Innovative Leader Award and third grade teacher Marina Lombardo was the recipient of the Outstanding Innovative Teacher honor at this year’s TELL Awards. TELL stands for Transforming Education through Leadership and Learning. The event is presented by the LHRIC’s Technology Leadership Institute.

Dr. Ellen J. McDonell, Executive Director LHRIC, Alana Winnick, Educational Technology Director Pocantico Hills Central School District, Christina D’Aiello, Assistant Director, Administrative & Management Services, and Dr. Madalyn L. Romano, LHRIC Assistant Director, Strategic Planning. Photo by Southern Westchester BOCES

TELL Awards are “bestowed upon districts and individuals nominated by their colleagues and peers for demonstrating innovation and best practices and having implemented systemic change in teaching and learning.”

 

