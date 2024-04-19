Pocantico Hills Staff Recognized with TELL Awards

Two district staff members from the Pocantico Hills Central School District were recipients of the TELL awards at a special ceremony on April 10.

Educational Technology Director Alana Winnick was honored with an Outstanding Innovative Leader Award and third grade teacher Marina Lombardo was the recipient of the Outstanding Innovative Teacher honor at this year’s TELL Awards. TELL stands for Transforming Education through Leadership and Learning. The event is presented by the LHRIC’s Technology Leadership Institute.

TELL Awards are “bestowed upon districts and individuals nominated by their colleagues and peers for demonstrating innovation and best practices and having implemented systemic change in teaching and learning.”