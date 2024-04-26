Irvington High School Names Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Class Of 2024

Irvington High School has named its accomplished seniors Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2024. Both students said they were honored to have earned the recognition and attributed their success to the support of family, teachers and peers.

For Lyons, the recognition was a testament to her strong faith that she relied on through stressful and busy moments. It also meant that her hard work and dedication throughout her high school career has paid off. While she will miss the beautiful views that Irvington provides and the engaging school events, including Color Wars and homecoming, she treasures the amazing community that’s filled with spirit, friendliness and love.

“My experience at Irvington has been amazing and it is going to be so hard to leave,” Lyons said. “Most of our class has known each other since kindergarten and thus we have all formed incredible bonds. The Class of 2024 is really so special, and it is going to be so hard to leave them. I plan to live in Irvington again as an adult because I can’t imagine finding anywhere else that compares.”

Lyons is involved in her community in a plethora of ways. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Latin Club, Peer Leadership, varsity cross-country, indoor and outdoor track teams, and has been a member of the Student Council for four years, serving as secretary, treasurer and president. She is a National Latin Exam silver medalist, an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, and has earned the Harvard Book Award and Marra Awards in French and Latin. In addition, Lyons has been involved with her local Catholic church and served on a team with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year Campaign, raising nearly $50,000 for cancer research.

In the fall, Lyons will attend the University of Notre Dame and plans on double-majoring in neuroscience and theology.

For Reich, the recognition serves as a culmination of hard work and a celebration of academic achievement, integrity and dedication. She attributed her success to her internal

quest for knowledge since she was a child who used to bring National Geographic Kids almanacs everywhere she went.

“I would summarize my experience at Irvington as a whirlwind,” Reich said. “I started high school during the COVID-19 pandemic and found all of the opportunities offered both exciting and intimidating. I learned how to deal with stress and heavy workloads, but also joy and free thinking. I became enthralled with the spirit and community of IHS, loving every minute of pep rallies and Color Wars. I will miss the friendships I have made most of all, as well as the schoolwide events.”

Throughout her high school career, Reich has been involved in numerous activities both inside and outside of school. She is a member of the concert and marching band, as well as the wind ensemble and jazz band. She is also a member of the winter and spring track, president of the Science Olympiad, peer leader and an active participant in the Jewish Cultural Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Outside of school, Reich has shadowed an otolaryngology-head and neck surgeon in White Plains and volunteered to virtually tutor English to people in Ukraine. In addition, she is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, and has also earned the Dartmouth Book Award, the Marra Award for Band and a Scholastic Writing Award.

In the fall, Reich will attend Northeastern University and plans on pursuing an education in criminal justice and psychology.

Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District.