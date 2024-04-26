Playtime Fosters Development in Dows Lane Elementary School Kindergarten Classroom

As Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners engaged in imaginative play – from building structures with cups, creating watercolor paintings, solving puzzles and exploring basic coding on their computers – they cultivated social, emotional and cognitive skills in Brent Harney’s class.

During “choice time” – which is a self-directed period that encourages learning through play, fueled by students’ curiosity – the kindergartners actively immersed themselves in collaborative activities, honing their abilities to problem-solve and meaningfully engage with their peers.

“Play has an integral role at all levels of learning,” Harney said. “It serves an especially significant function in early childhood and has an important role in the development of executive functioning, such as cognitive flexibility, inhibitory control and working memory.”

The students begin each lesson with a plan for what they would like to achieve. Recently, they embarked on a mission to create a post office in the imagination station, where they crafted a sign and developed materials to transform their area into a post office. In addition, each Tuesday, Harney encourages students to try new things and play with different classmates, fostering a culture of inclusivity and exploration.

Photo captions: Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners engaged in imaginative play during “choice time” in Brent Harney’s class. Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District