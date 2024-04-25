Croton to Sell Commuter Lot to Housing Developer for $2.3 Million

By Village of Croton-on-Hudson

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson has selected WBP Development LLC as the proposed purchaser and developer for the redevelopment of Parking Lot A, an underutilized 1.23-acre parcel owned by the Village since the 1960s.

WBP Development LLC intends to purchase the parcel for $2.3 million and construct a multi-family, transit-oriented development at the site, with a minimum of 20% of units designated as affordable housing, with the potential for additional affordable units, including affordable condos for ownership, contingent on funding.

Village Mayor Brian Pugh said, “The acceptance of this proposal signifies our Village’s commitment to expanding housing options, as detailed in our comprehensive plan. It will convert an unused parcel into a taxable asset, fuel community investment, and the potential to actualize the dream of homeownership in a time when it is out of reach for so many. This project embodies affordability, sustainability, union labor, and thoughtful planning—a significant win for our Village. With gratitude for the collective efforts that have led us here, I eagerly await the transformation of this vacant lot into homes for families of all kinds.”

WBP Development LLC is a residential real estate development firm headquartered in Westchester County, specializing in high-performance, affordable, mixed-income, and market-rate housing developments. The developer’s portfolio includes two projects within Croton-on-Hudson: Westwind, a 34-lot subdivision completed in 1998, and Arrowcrest, a 30-lot subdivision completed in 2000.

“Our company was immediately attracted to this site due to its proximity to the train station in a beautiful village that we know well,” said James Wendling, Chief Operating Officer of WBP Development LLC. “We’re excited now to be back and turn this underutilized parking lot into a vibrant transit oriented multifamily development that will diversify the housing options in the village, and attract current Croton-on-Hudson residents, as well as those from surrounding communities.”

At the Board of Trustees meeting on April 24, 2024, a resolution was adopted unanimously to approve the Chappaqua-based developer for the sale and redevelopment of the property. The decision came after a selection process initiated by the Village with the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) on July 24, 2023. The RFP underwent thorough evaluation by a resident advisory task force and incorporated crucial provisions for affordable housing and a project labor agreement (PLA).

Adam Decker, Chair of the Croton Housing Task Force, said, “This is a property perfectly placed for Transit-Oriented Development, given its proximity to both our train station and arterial roads.”

Nance Shatzkin, President of the Croton Housing Network, said, “The developer chosen for the project has an excellent reputation for quality housing development and the addition of the adjoining lot means the site can be developed with a unified vision for this gateway to our Village.”

Following the selection, the Village Attorney will draft a contract with WBP Development LLC, aligning with the terms outlined in the Village’s July 24, 2023, RFP, the WBP Development LLC Proposal, and the term sheet presented at the April 24th Board of Trustees Meeting.

Once drafted, the contract will be presented to the Village Board for consideration and approval. Final plans for construction on the site must undergo the usual process of obtaining special permits, site plan approval, and engineering review, as mandated by the Village Code, the Village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

Additional information, including renderings and the project FAQ, can be found on the Village’s projects and initiatives page at crotononhudson-ny.gov/projects-initiatives/pages/lot-redevelopment.