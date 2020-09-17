Letters

Letter to the Editor: Money Spent on Government Services Pays Dividends

September 17, 2020

To the Editor:

Challenger Rob Astorino

Astorino’s fiscal conservatism may be very popular with those who would rather hoard their money than pay taxes that would benefit themselves well as their fellow citizens, but in the long run, money spent on government services is an investment that pays dividends, AND saves money. For instance:

(1) deferring routine maintenance on roads and bridges (as Astorino did while he served as County Executive), means you wind up paying more 3 or 4 years down the road, when that infrastructure needs expensive repairs; AND
(2) Spending money on keeping people in their homes prevents homelessness and keeps communities from spiraling downward, leading to more crime and lower property values.

Cutting government funding is a short-term “sugar high”, that gets people like Astorino re-elected, but eventually, reality bites back.

Joanne Scutero

Hawthorne, NY 10532

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Letter to the Editor: Praise for Drew Fixell

Drew Fixell Resigns as Mayor of Tarrytown

Letter to the Editor: The Clock is Ticking For Congress to Act to End Hunger

Incumbent Peter Harckham and Opponent Rob Astorino Speak with the River Journal

About the Author: AAA User Submitted