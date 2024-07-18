Westchester County Rebranding Initiative

After 20 plus years with the “Westchestergov.com” logo, Westchester County is launching a rebranding initiative aimed at better capturing the County’s image, fostering pride and improving engagement with our residents and stakeholders.

Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi said: “We are legally required to transition the County’s website from ‘.com’ to ‘.gov.’ This change will necessitate the retirement of the ‘Westchestergov.com’ logo, rendering it obsolete. This mandate provides an ideal opportunity for us to rebrand Westchester County Government. Through this rebranding, we aim to develop a new logo that effectively communicates our values, services and vision for the future.”

Rebranding involves a thorough review and update of how Westchester County presents itself to the public, including its visual identity, messaging and overall perception. The rebranding initiative is designed to be inclusive and participatory, ensuring that the voices of residents and stakeholders from all over the County are heard. All are encouraged to share their unique perspectives and insights to shaping the future of Westchester County.

If you are interested in participating in our rebranding efforts, please click the link to fill out a brief survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Neighbor_Input.

Westchester County Department of Information Technology Chief Information Officer Marguerite Beirne said: “The Department of Information Technology, through its Web and Graphics Teams, will collaborate closely with the Communications Department to seamlessly integrate the new County logo and branding across all digital platforms and communication channels. This initiative is a key step toward future-proofing our communications and complying with the County’s mandate to change the webpage address.”

The County has hired Joy Riot, a branding company with extensive experience in working with municipalities and public organizations to work on a new logo and a tagline. Joy Riot’s approach includes gathering insights from key stakeholders through a series of focus groups on Monday, August 5and Wednesday, August 7.

Cioffi said: “This initiative is not just about updating our logo or website. It’s about creating a cohesive and compelling narrative that resonates with our community and accurately reflects who we are and what we stand for.”