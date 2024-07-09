Harckham Tops All Candidates Statewide with Public Matching Funds

New York State Senator Pete Harckham, running for re-election and a fourth term representing Senate District 40, has been recognized as the top recipient of all candidates statewide in receiving public matching funds. Only small donations from residents of the District qualify for public matching funds.

According to a report released today by the Public Campaign Finance Board, Harckham will be receiving $265,232 in public matching funds. Harckham’s total outpaces the second-highest candidate receiving public matching funds by nearly $50,000.

“These public matching funds demonstrate the broad support in our Senate District for the work we are doing,” said Harckham, “and I thank the hundreds of people from across the district who have donated to our campaign. Clearly, they are appreciative of what we have accomplished so far, and know that our experience and strong Hudson Valley values will continue to benefit our residents and communities.”

The New York State Public Campaign Finance Program provides candidates running for statewide or state legislative office the ability to qualify for public matching funds based on small donations ($5-$250) from residents in their district. The program began on November 9, 2022.

Harckham’s top public matching fund totals were included in a $3,267,000 disbursement made to 31 different candidates statewide today. Only 13 State Senate candidates qualified for the public matching funds.