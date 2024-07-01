County Executive Latimer Appoints Gina De Bernardo Picinich as Deputy Commissioner of Human Resources

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has appointed

as Deputy Commissioner of Human Resources. Prior to serving as the Mayor of Mount Kisco and as the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Picinich held executive-level positions in the human resources marketing communications firm of Bernard Hodes Group, which specialized in talent acquisition and retention.

Latimer said: “Gina Picinich brings with her a wealth of experience as a former local elected official and corporate professional whose communications and talent management expertise will serve our Human Resources Department well. We are lucky to add Gina’s professionalism and passion to our team.”

Westchester County Human Resources Commissioner Lisa Denig said: “We are thrilled to add Gina Picinich to our Locals Team in the Westchester County Human Resources Office. Gina brings first-hand experience in local government and, in particular, the human resources needs of those jurisdictions to her role as Deputy that will enable her to address those challenges in a unique and practical manner.”

Picinich said: “I am deeply honored and grateful to the County Executive for the opportunity to join the talented Westchester County Human Resources team under the direction of Commissioner Denig. I look forward to working with partners in local jurisdictions to attract, promote and retain the best and brightest workforce to serve all residents across Westchester County.”

The Westchester County Department of Human Resources maintains detailed employment records for more than 30,000 employees across 121 local jurisdictions, including cities, towns, villages, school districts, fire districts, Westchester Medical Center and libraries. Annually, they conduct 2,500 pre-employment background checks. They are staffed by a team of 45 professionals who implement myriad programs including an online performance appraisal system, a state-of-the-art civil service examination management system, a countywide Telework Program, a comprehensive decentralized continuous recruitment testing program, automated workflow approval processes as well as re-engineering civil service administration.