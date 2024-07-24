County Officials from Hudson Valley Named to National Leadership Posts

County officials from Orange and Westchester Counties will take on new posts with the National Association of Counties (NACo) following appointments by President James Gore during NACo’s recent Annual Conference in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce (District 2) was appointed Vice Chair of the Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee

Orange County Legislator Kathy Stegenga (District 11) was appointed Vice Chair of the Membership Standing Committee and Vice Chair of the Transportation Steering Committee

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins was appointed Vice Chair of the – Transit/Rail Subcommittee

“The appointment of New York county leaders to key leadership roles at the National Association of Counties is a reflection of the exceptional skill, talent, and dedication of our local officials,” said NYSAC President and Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “New York’s county leaders know how to roll up their sleeves and work together to solve problems, and I’m confident that these individuals will bring that skill to NACo to move our counties and our nation forward.”

“The National Association of Counties plays a key role in advocating for action at the federal level that has a direct impact on county governments and local taxpayers here in New York State,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario. “It’s critical that we have strong representation in our nation’s capital, and I know that these leaders will be effective voices on behalf of New York’s 62 counties,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

NACo serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo advocates for county priorities in federal policymaking, promotes exemplary county policies and practices, nurtures leadership skills, optimizes county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enriches the public’s understanding of county government.

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), founded in 1925, is an affiliate of NACo and works closely with the organization to advance priorities of New York’s counties at the state and federal level.