Letter to the Editor: In Support of Peter Harckham

I enthusiastically support Senator Pete Harckham’s reelection to the NY State Senate to represent the 40th District.

Senator Harckham is all that you could ask for in a leader. He is kind, genuine, smart, responsive, unafraid and effective. I know this from working directly with Senator Harckham as I am active in NY State politics on a variety of issues. He affords his constituents many opportunities to meet with him in his district offices and in Albany.

Additionally, he holds consistent informal gatherings in all of our local communities inviting constituents to raise any topic of concern. He is out front in serving members of our community during the pandemic, power outages and the like. I have stood outside in the heat donning masks with Senator Harckham at one of many of his food drives for those in need. He has passed important legislation in support of taxpayers, public education, social justice, the environment and people with substance abuse disorders.

Keep Astorino out of our district – he supported gun shows, caused our county bond rating to go down, decimated social services and failed to maintain our infrastructure, our assets and the environment. VOTE TO RE-ELECT SENATOR PETE HARCKHAM!

Lisa Tane

Briarcliff Manor