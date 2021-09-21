Letters

Letter to the Editor: In Support of Kimberly Ragazzo

September 21, 2021

I am writing this letter in support of the  re-election of the Honorable Kimberly Ragazzo.

I am an attorney who has known the Hon. Kimberly Ragazzo for over fifteen years as an Assistant District Attorney and now as a judge presiding in the Cortlandt Justice Court.

As an assistant district attorney she handled violent felonies and simple misdemeanors.  Her approach was always fair-minded balancing all factors presented by the defense and all parties before making the appropriate decision.  Her goal was always to achieve a just resolution.

As a  judge presiding over Cortlandt Justice Court she has brought the same desire to ensure that all parties are treated with dignity and respect.  She additionally has protected the ideal of a fair judicial system.

As a jurist, Judge Ragazzo protects the community, the ideal of equality,  and is also open to criminal justice reform.

Re-elect Judge Ragazzo.

Sincerely,
Emil F. Piedra
Yorktown Heights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Letter to the Editor: The Truth About Cortlandt United

Letter to the Editor: Cortlandt United Endorses Candidates for Fall Election

Letter to the Editor: Questioning Cortlandt United

New York League of Conservation Voters Gives Harckham a Perfect Environmental Score

About the Author: User Submitted