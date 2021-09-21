Letter to the Editor: In Support of Kimberly Ragazzo

I am writing this letter in support of the re-election of the Honorable Kimberly Ragazzo.

I am an attorney who has known the Hon. Kimberly Ragazzo for over fifteen years as an Assistant District Attorney and now as a judge presiding in the Cortlandt Justice Court.

As an assistant district attorney she handled violent felonies and simple misdemeanors. Her approach was always fair-minded balancing all factors presented by the defense and all parties before making the appropriate decision. Her goal was always to achieve a just resolution.

As a judge presiding over Cortlandt Justice Court she has brought the same desire to ensure that all parties are treated with dignity and respect. She additionally has protected the ideal of a fair judicial system.

As a jurist, Judge Ragazzo protects the community, the ideal of equality, and is also open to criminal justice reform.

Re-elect Judge Ragazzo.

Sincerely,

Emil F. Piedra

Yorktown Heights