Letter to the Editor: In Support of Evelyn Farkas

Editor, River Journal:

I support Evelyn Farkas for Congress in the June 23rd Democratic Primary Election. Of all the candidates for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Evelyn has the best qualifications and the most relevant experience.

Evelyn served President Obama as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, spending many hours in the White House Situation Room advising the President and other top leaders about a strategy to confront the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result of her leadership, she is endorsed by former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former Secretary of State John Kerry and President Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

Before that, Evelyn worked for the Senate Armed Services Chair Carl Levin and then led the Congressional Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism, which, among other things, identified America’s vulnerabilities to an infectious pandemic like the one we are now living through.

Evelyn grew up in Westchester County and went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She is well versed on local issues, such as the decommissioning of the Indian Point nuclear power plant and the unfair monetary limitation on state and local tax deductions allowed on our federal tax returns.

For these reasons and many more, I support Evelyn Farkas in the June 23rd primary.

Marsha Kressin

Cortlandt Manor, NY