David Imamura Becomes First Asian-American County Legislator

The vacancy for Westchester County Legislative District 12 – which encompasses portions of the Town of Greenburgh – specifically the communities of Irvington, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Edgemont, Hartsdale, and Hastings-on-Hudson, was filled on Monday March 20, 2023. Newly-elected County Legislator David Imamura was sworn in as he concluded his bid to replace MaryJane Shimsky after her ascension to the New York State Assembly earlier this year. The special election to fill the vacancy was held on February 28th.

Imamura is the first Asian-American to be elected to the Westchester County Board of Legislators. His most recent role as Chair of the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission. He helped pass the Immigrant Protection Act in 2017 and also played a major role in drafting the Westchester Discriminatory Harassment Law. He is a litigator residing in Irvington with his wife Kate and son Leo.

Legislator David Imamura remarked, “It is a thrill to join the most progressive Board in history. I look forward to working with legislators I’ve known and admired for many years.”

Chairwoman Catherine Borgia exclaimed, “Legislator Imamura is no stranger to our Board. He started out humbly as an intern in 2006 and provided his valuable legal expertise to help us make legislation stronger. I am delighted to welcome him back to our Chamber as a colleague.”

Legislator Imamura will finish out the remainder of the 2022-23 legislative term and will need to run again later this year to retain the seat for the 2024-25 term.