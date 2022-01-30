RiverTalk

RiverTalk Special Episode: WRNW Interview with Ronnie Spector

January 30, 2022
Ronnie Spector Press Shoot, London 01/01/1977 (Sony Music Archive via Getty Images/Tom Sheehan)

On one August afternoon in 1980, Ronnie Spector came to the studio of Briarcliff Manor’s WRNW-FM to promote her first solo album, Siren. The “progressive rock” station had a history of hosting artists, many of whom were happy to take the 45-minute drive from New York City to have in-depth conversations with the station’s DJs. Some of the diverse musicians who visited the WRNW studios included Hank Williams Jr., Richie Havens, Joan Jett, and Peter Tosh. 

Gary Axelbank, the young program director and DJ interviewed Spector. Spector and Axelbank had a candid and wide-ranging conversation, during which she shared her enthusiasm for a career beyond the controlling presence of Phil Spector, her former husband and producer 

You can listen to the complete interview below.

Ronnie Spector at the Left Bank rock club in Mount Vernon, February 1981 (Photo Frank Ostrander)

And as a bonus, listen to Spector’s 1981 show at Mt. Vernon’s Left Bank below.

Rock on Ronnie.

