RiverTalk Special Episode: WRNW Interview with Ronnie Spector

On one August afternoon in 1980, Ronnie Spector came to the studio of Briarcliff Manor’s WRNW-FM to promote her first solo album, Siren. The “progressive rock” station had a history of hosting artists, many of whom were happy to take the 45-minute drive from New York City to have in-depth conversations with the station’s DJs. Some of the diverse musicians who visited the WRNW studios included Hank Williams Jr., Richie Havens, Joan Jett, and Peter Tosh.

Gary Axelbank, the young program director and DJ interviewed Spector. Spector and Axelbank had a candid and wide-ranging conversation, during which she shared her enthusiasm for a career beyond the controlling presence of Phil Spector, her former husband and producer.

You can listen to the complete interview below.

And as a bonus, listen to Spector’s 1981 show at Mt. Vernon’s Left Bank below.

Rock on Ronnie.