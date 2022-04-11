Arts & Culture

RiverTalk: A Conversation with Copland House Director Michael Boriskin

April 11, 2022
‘Michael Boriskin, Copland House Creative and Executive Director (with Copland’s piano in background).

Our latest episode of RiverTalk features a conversation with the keeper of the Aaron Copland flame. Copland House’s Creative and Executive Director Michael Boriskin sat down with RiverTalk’s Christian Larson to discuss Copland, his legacy, and the museum that bears his name. “[Copland] was a singularly accessible individual, and really an international musical celebrity,” says Boriskin. “He received visitors and colleagues constantly.” 

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking the link below or scanning the QR code with your phone.

