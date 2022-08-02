RiverTalk: A Conversation with Oz Land Festival Creator Scarlett Antonia

Scarlett Antonia’s extraordinary career has taken her from Minnesota to Peekskill and all over the world in between. She has worked with legendary choreographers, taught and performed in a variety of venues, produced sold-out shows, and mentored countless young artists.

Currently she is the proprietor of the Artists’ Spot on South Street in Peekskill, which hosts classes, performances, and special events of all kinds. She is also the creator of the Oz Land Festival, a yearly celebration of the works of former Peekskill resident L Frank Baum. Its latest incarnation will feature storytelling, musicians, vendors, and more, and will take place in downtown Peekskill on August 6th.

Check out RiverTalk host Christian Larson’s interview with Scarlett in which she talks about the fascinating journey she’s taken down her personal yellow brick road.