RiverTalk 18 – A Conversation with HVGCC President Deb Milone

Deborah Milone has spent over a decade as President of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, and she recently sat down with RiverTalk host Christian Larson to discuss her work over the years as a supporter and advocate for the local business community.

In their wide-ranging discussion, they discuss the milestones of Ms. Milone’s tenure, the struggles the HVGCC faced during Covid, the role of technology in her work, the effect of the Indian Point closure on the local business community, and what makes chambers of commerce so important.

Direct link – https://traffic.megaphone.fm/CCPN8615074549.mp3?updated=1661367450