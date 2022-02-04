Cortlandt

RiverTalk: Let it Shine – A Conversation with Kacey Morabito Grean

February 4, 2022
‘Nothing’s a failure,’ says Kacey Morabito-Grean (l), pictured with Chrissy Vitolo Calabro (c) and Maria Morabito at “The Market on The River” in Verplanck. All are board members of the Let It Shine Foundation.

Through a series of what she calls “happy accidents”, Kacey Morabito Grean has become a popular radio personality, life coach, and founder of the Let it Shine Foundation, which includes a food pantry, thrift shop, and farmers’ market. Her infectious passion for life, love, and beauty has inspired many and had a huge impact on the River Towns community.

Listen to Christian Larson’s exclusive conversation with Kacey and learn more about the long-time co-host of WHUD’s popular Mike and Kacey in the Morning show.

