RiverTalk Episode 8: A Conversation with Congressman Mondaire Jones

June 14, 2021
Congressman Mondaire Jones

Don’t miss RiverTalk’s exclusive conversation with Congressman Mondaire Jones of the 17th Congressional District.

On the “Build Back Better” infrastructure plan:
“If we have unified control of the federal government, and can pass this bill through reconciliation, we should not be watering it down so that people who are not acting in good faith are able to say that they have their name on the bill.”

Click the link below or click HERE to listen to the 15 minute podcast.

For a complete list of RiverTalk podcasts, visit https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/rivertalk.

Find out more about Congressman Jones’ on his website – https://jones.house.gov/.

