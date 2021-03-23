RiverTalk Podcast: Episode 2 – A Conversation with Nicole DeRese of Sing Sing Museum

Did you know the Sing Sing Museum is scheduled to open in 2022? To hear all about the plans for the museum from historian Nicole DeRese, Operations Manager for the museum.

“First and foremost, our mission is to tell the compelling – but also very complex – stories of Sing Sing. Both historic and current stories. And to do it in a respectful way that is people forward, ensuring that we are humanizing every aspect of this and honoring both people who are victims of crime and people who are incarcerated.”