Statement from Assemblywoman Sandy Galef – “I will not seek re-election”

This is the time of year when candidates are considering whether to run for office. After giving it much careful thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election to the NYS Assembly and will retire from public office at the end of 2022.

Serving in the NYS Assembly since 1993 has been a true honor bestowed upon me by the voters in northern Westchester County and in Putnam County. During these past 29 years, we have worked together on finding solutions to many community problems, creating effective and important state legislation, and helped so many individuals and families with personal issues and needs. Each day presented a new challenge for me and those talented individuals that worked in my office over these many years.

I have loved every moment of being an elected official and cared so deeply for my constituents. Making government accessible and making it work for the public was always my goal.

I know I will miss being your representative in the NY Assembly but I will always be available to help my colleagues in government and anyone else.

May 2022 be a good year for all.