Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Rep. Mondaire Jones

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today endorsed Rep. Mondaire Jones in the Democratic Primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

“Mondaire Jones has gotten real results for New Yorkers,” said Speaker Pelosi. “Once elected as the freshman representative to House leadership, Congressman Mondaire Jones played a vital role in passing life-changing legislation that has lifted up working families, helped deliver expanded access to health care, and invested in affordable housing.”

“Whether it was passing monumental voting rights protections or securing billions of dollars in new investments in New York City’s housing, health care, and schools, I’ve worked closely with Speaker Pelosi to deliver real results for New York’s working families and I’m proud to have her support,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones. “New Yorkers deserve a representative who will never stop fighting to pass bold, transformative legislation, and Speaker Pelosi knows that no one in this race can deliver like I can.”

In addition to Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Jones has been endorsed by Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Ed Markey, as well as Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Reps. Barbara Lee, Ted Lieu, Ruben Gallego, and Jamie Raskin – lead impeachment manager in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Jones also has the backing of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), National Nurses United (NNU), New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN), Grand Street Dems, Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Equality PAC, LGBTQ Victory Fund, End Citizens United // Let America Vote, Democracy for America (DFA), Demand Justice, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and Council for a Livable World.