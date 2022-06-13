Philipstown Democrats Endorse Dana Levenberg for Assembly

In a straw poll last weekend, the Philipstown Democratic Committee voted to endorse Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in the 95th Assembly District race. Discussing the endorsement, Committee Chair Janice Hogan said, “Dana Levenberg has been very responsive to Philipstown right from the beginning of her candidacy. She’s shown up for events around town, she has met with elected officials, and she has chatted with and attentively listened to many residents. The Philipstown Democrats have been impressed with her knowledge and active governing experience with local Hudson Valley issues as well as state issues. We are certain that Dana will represent all of us in AD95 well!”

The announcement came days after Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley endorsed Levenberg. In her statement, Foley said, “Experience matters. The candidates in this race agree on many of their positions, but their achievements are very different. Throughout her years as Sandy Galef‘s chief of staff, Dana Levenberg worked side by side with our stellar Assembly Member to deliver state funding for important projects in Cold Spring and Philipstown. As Town Supervisor in Ossining, she understands and fosters direct democracy and knows just how hard it is to balance local budgets while delivering high quality services. Dana gets local government, and she believes in strengthening and improving local communities. I am excited by the prospect of having Dana as Cold Spring’s partner in the State Assembly, and I am eager to work hard with her to get good things done for our Village.”

These endorsements follow that of Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, an early prominent supporter of Levenberg in Philipstown. Montgomery said, “For me, the choice is clear. Dana is the Assembly candidate with the strongest understanding of the issues unique to Philipstown. With her knowledge and experience, I know we can trust her to deliver on our priorities.”

Of all of the candidates in the 95th Assembly race, Levenberg has the greatest number of endorsements from individuals and organizations within the district. In recent weeks, she has also been endorsed by the New York League of Conservation Voters, the Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats, and Eleanor’s Legacy, a group that supports the election of pro-choice Democratic women in New York State. Levenberg has a 100% pro-choice rating from Choice Matters as well as the Moms Demand Gun Sense Candidate distinction.

“Thank you, Philipstown Democrats, for this vote of confidence,” said Levenberg. “I am ready to take the knowledge, skills and relationships I’ve gained over the course of my career and put them to work for our communities. That means building productive coalitions and resolving problems in order to pass critical legislation protecting our environment, our communities, our school children, and our right to choose. The residents of the 95th Assembly District can count on me to be an effective representative for all of our communities.”