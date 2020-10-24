Live Streaming of Greenburgh Early Voting Offers Way to Avoid Lines

To help you avoid lines if you wish to vote at the Greenburgh Town Hall on early voting days we have installed a live stream video camera at the entrance of Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Ave. You can click on to the town website during the entire early voting week to monitor the voting locations. This will help you view the number of people at the voting site and can help you decide when is the best time to vote. Shorter waiting lines could reduce COVID risks.

Please feel free to utilize this “Live Stream Link” prior to travelling to vote at Town Hall.

Voting is a critical component of the democracy which we enjoy and I urge all, without consideration of personal politics, to cast their votes and of course, stay safe and sound in the process. Please note, masks are required to enter Town Hall and rules regarding Social Distancing will be strictly enforced. Any voter in Westchester (not only Greenburgh residents) can vote at any early voting location. I am not aware of any other early voting location that is live streaming.

The live stream of our early voting location was initiated after some elderly and disabled residents called me. They want to vote. Don’t want to vote absentee or use a paper ballot. They want their vote counted on election day. But told me they can’t stand for extended periods of time. They can check our website, see in real time how crowded the polling place is and vote when the polling place is not very crowded.

LINK TO LIVE STREAM OF TOWN HALL VOTING LOCATION (WILL ALSO BE POSTED ON THE Greenburgh town website)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppwO2oNpxUI

In addition – from Monday to Friday the Greenburgh Health Center will be offering flu shots outside the Town Hall building during early voting hours. We want you to be healthy and safe. The flu shots are only administered during Monday to Friday, not on weekends.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor