League of Women Voters Candidate Forum for Assembly District 92

May 18, 2024

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidate Forum for New York’s 92nd Assembly District Democratic primary election. Candidates include MaryJane Shimsky, the incumbent, and Thomas Abinanti, who previously held the position. The winner of the primary will be the Democratic candidate for the 92nd Assembly District seat in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

The Forum is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and can be viewed live by pre-registration. To register for the Forum, go to https://bit.ly/AssemblyDistrict92. There will be no audience participation. Questions should be submitted before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, either at registration or by email to info@lwv-rivertowns.org. Questions will be vetted by a committee of  League members who will submit them to the moderator of the Forum. The League is partnering with Disability Rights New York to provide live American Sign Language interpretation and live captioning.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on the Rivertowns League’s YouTube channel, LWV Rivertowns

