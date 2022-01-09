Croton’s John Sarcone Courts Attorney General Nomination

[The information presented here is authored and submitted by the “Sarcone for Attorney General” campaign, and edited for space by River Journal North. – Ed.]

Croton-on-Harmon resident John A. Sarcone III has announced his bid for New York State Attorney General.

He currently practices law in Croton-on-Hudson, as Principal Attorney of the Sarcone Law Firm.

Sarcone’s experience includes work as a trial litigator and appellate advocate at the state and federal levels, His cases have been published in state and federal case books close to three dozen times.

He has served as Town Attorney for the Town of Eastchester and Deputy Town Attorney for the Town of Cornwall.

***

Sarcone holds federal Top Secret security clearance as former Regional Administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration. He has 20-plus years experience providing legal counsel to businesses, labor unions and municipal governments.

“I am running to be New York Attorney General for the People,” he said. “New York is in trouble. Our state has seen better days — with rampant crime and a revolving door built into our judicial system letting violent criminals back on the streets after they’re caught. I’m running for AG not to focus on just a few high-profile cases to raise my personal profile, but to bring common sense back to our justice system.”

Graduating Pace University with a Bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate degrees, Sarcone is admitted to practice law in the State of New York, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of New York, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court.