Developers Propose Zoning Changes to Bring New Housing to Croton-On-Hudson

1 HMB Property Owner, LLC, a partnership between Monday Properties, KPR Centers and Nexjen Real Estate, has filed a petition for amendments to the zoning code to allow for a transit-oriented residential development at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson (the Village). The 5.66-acre 1 Half Moon Bay Drive site sits between Route 9A and the Metro North and Amtrak train lines approximately one mile from the Croton-Harmon train station. It is currently occupied by an approximately 120,000-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution center.

The petition seeks zoning code amendments to modify previously approved transit-oriented-development regulations to allow new development in the Light Industrial LI District on properties west of Route 9A and within one mile of the Croton-Harmon train station. In addition, the petition seeks to amend the regulations to permit three-bedroom unit types and to modify the maximum permitted height from five stories to allow a partial sixth floor where the sixth story does not exceed five percent of the total habitable floor area.

As one of the last large tracts of land in close proximity to the Croton-Harmon train station, the amendments to the zoning code would provide a unique opportunity to advance the Village of Croton-on-Hudson’s work as one of New York State’s first designated “Pro-Housing Communities,” which gives the Village priority consideration for up to $650 million in state discretionary funding. Multifamily housing represents 1.9 percent of land usage in the Village where only 90 new housing units have been added since 2010 and the average median home is over 60-years old.

Residents are increasingly priced out of single-family homes in the area, creating a demand for more attainable housing options. New multifamily units will offer rental opportunities that provide flexibility, convenience and affordability, catering to a diverse range of demographic groups, from young professionals and smaller families to those wishing to downsize and empty nesters. It would also advance the Village’s key planning goals, as stated in the 2017 comprehensive plan, to encourage multifamily dwellings and increase transit-oriented development, infrastructure resiliency and sustainability.

The proposed project would consist of approximately 280 new multifamily units, of which 10 percent would be dedicated as affordable in accordance with the Village’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulations and would include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The concept design would also feature a multitude of dynamic indoor and outdoor amenities.

As part of the zoning amendment petition, several studies were completed including: a traffic impact analysis; an economic impact analysis; a school district analysis; a stormwater management analysis; and a viewshed analysis which includes a LIDAR scan of the surrounding neighborhood.

The analysis found that adding a substantial number of housing units in the Village would be an economic stimulus, creating jobs and generating a net increase of $2.4 million in area taxes, including approximately $1.3 million for the local school district without negatively impacting school seats. The proposed project is estimated to generate $27 million in economic activity in Westchester County each year, greatly benefiting local businesses in the Village.

By attracting new residents and visitors, the development would increase foot traffic and patronage of local shops, restaurants and services. The influx of new residents would also create job opportunities and stimulate growth in various local sectors, such as retail, hospitality and transportation.

Thanks to the direct access to Route 9A, the analysis also showed that the proposed development would not significantly increase traffic. Additionally, the proposed building would not impede any existing homeowners’ viewsheds as the property has no direct neighbors and is surrounded by dense, mature trees that are higher than the proposed building – these trees also serve as natural sound barriers.

As part of its plans for the site, 1 HMB Property Owner is also proposing: a resident shuttle service to the train station for convenient transportation and ease of traffic; improvements to the Senasqua Riverwalk access tunnel, which is adjacent to the property entrance and is a primary access point to the riverwalk for Village residents; a greener and more environmentally friendly site with a reduction of more than a three quarters of an acre in impervious surface, meeting all current stormwater management regulations; and the potential addition of a small public dog park near the Riverwalk access with improved landscaping and fencing, further enhancing community amenities and green spaces.

1 HMB Property Owner has begun engaging with community organizations and stakeholders, and looks forward to presenting its petition and findings to the Village Board of Trustees at a working session on July 18, 2024. This will be followed by a public meeting later this summer. The proposed petition is only the first step of a multistep process. If the zoning amendments are approved by the Village Board of Trustees, the applicant would then come back before the Village to obtain full special permit and site plan approval from the Planning Board and Board of Trustees.