Croton-on-Hudson Police Department To Host First National Night Out Event

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson Police Department is proud to announce its inaugural National Night Out event, scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Stanley H. Kellerhouse Municipal Building located at 1 Van Wyck Street, Croton-on-Hudson. The Croton Fire Department and EMS will also be in attendance to engage with the community and showcase their services.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This free event aims to strengthen these vital partnerships while providing an evening of fun-filled activities for residents of all ages.

Highlights of the event will include opportunities to meet with Village of Croton-on-Hudson police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel; view specialized equipment and vehicles; participate in interactive activities for children and families; enjoy live music and games; visit community information booths; and enjoy free food and refreshments. The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) will host a dunk tank, with proceeds benefiting My Sister’s Place, a local organization dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson Police Department invites all residents to participate in this special event. For more information, please contact Officer Jeremy Davis at 914-271-5177 orjdavis@villageofcroton.net.