Croton Democratic Committee & Working Families Party Announce Slate for Croton Village Board

The Croton Democratic Committee announced its slate for Village of Croton-on-Hudson offices for the November 7th General Election: Brian Pugh for Mayor and Nora Nicholson & Cara Politi for Village Trustee. The slate of candidates have also been endorsed by the Working Families Party, and will also appear on that ballot line.

Michael Eisenkraft, Democratic Committee Chair, said, “Brian Pugh’s record of results, combined with Nora Nicholson’s experience in nonprofit leadership and Cara Politi’s commitment to meeting community needs make for a team with the vision and strength to build for our future while controlling taxes.”

Croton-on-Hudson resident Peter Feigenbaum, Westchester-Putnam Working Families Secretary, said “Our chapter is excited to support Pugh for Mayor of Croton and Nicholson & Politi for the Board of Trustees. We look forward to working with this team to create a Croton that is safe, healthy, and affordable for everyone.”

Mayor Brian Pugh said, “Since I was first elected, I’ve worked with my colleagues on the Board to enact policies that reflect our community’s values while remaining under the tax cap: we have completed important infrastructure investments such as the Croton Point Avenue improvement project, we continue to increase renewable energy generation in the Village, created a food scrap recycling program and are on track to double our supply of affordable housing. Our Board has broadened the tax base, developed new non-property tax revenue sources and managed spending & borrowing. Because of this comprehensive approach, we will soon be adopting our first budget in more than a decade without a property tax increase.”

Brian Pugh is a Croton native who was elected Mayor in 2017 and is seeking re-election to a new term. Brian was first elected as a Trustee in 2014. He holds a Juris Doctor from the Fordham University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & History from Oberlin College.

Trustee Nora Nicholson said, “I was honored to be appointed to Village Trustee by Mayor Pugh in December of 2022. As a Board Member I will continue to work for Village residents to make Croton a welcoming place to live for all of our residents. I am particularly interested in protecting and improving the parks as they are such a wonderful resource for the entire community. I also would like to see the Village expand its efforts in safe streets that are bicycle and pedestrian friendly and supporting the vibrant local business community.”

Nora Nicholson is running for Village Trustee of Croton on Hudson. She is currently serving on the Board as she was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Board in December 2022. Nora grew up in Croton and moved back recently with her husband and 2 daughters who attend Croton-Harmon schools. She has a Masters in Public Administration and works for Volunteer New York, a nonprofit based in Tarrytown as Manager of Corporate Relations.

Trustee Candidate Cara Politi said, “I look forward to working with this team to make our village the welcoming and accessible place it can be. From expanding housing options and business opportunities to increasing sustainability and improving communications, this board will be uniquely positioned to make lasting change while living within our means. I’m honored to join the Croton Democrats ticket with others that are as passionate about the village as I am.”

Cara Politi is a first time candidate running for Village Trustee. Cara moved to Croton in 2017 with her daughter, now a CET second grader. Cara works as a messaging and communications strategist for a foundation that supports nonprofit social impact organizations, and her background and degree is in environmental science & sustainability.

Trustee Sherry Horowitz, who will not be seeking another term said, “I’m truly grateful to my fellow Crotonites for allowing me to serve on the Board of Trustees since 2017. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished by working together, including securing energy from 100% renewable sources for most Village residents through the Westchester Power Program. Now is the time to pass the torch–I look forward to continuing as an engaged citizen and to all that our community will continue to accomplish.”