Assemblywoman Levenberg Launches New Survey Regarding State Road Usage and Conditions

State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg announced today that her office has launched a new survey about state road usage and conditions around the 95th Assembly District. The survey can be found on her Assembly homepage or by visiting https://bit.ly/AD95RoadSurvey24. The survey is brief, consisting of two questions and two spaces for open-ended responses, and is intended to help ensure equitable advocacy regarding state roads throughout Assembly District 95. Levenberg’s office is promoting it widely to help constituents in all corners of the district make themselves heard on the topic.

Levenberg’s advocacy for state roads in the area began during her time as Ossining Town Supervisor, when she would frequently receive complaints about potholes, flooding and other issues related to deteriorating roads, most often Route 9A. The efforts of Levenberg, other local officials, and area residents are bearing fruit, as evidenced by the replacement of a culvert at the intersection of Routes 9A and 134 late last year, this year’s scheduled repaving of sections of Route 9A, and the completion of a comprehensive study of 9A’s Ossining/Briarcliff corridor in February. Levenberg and Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky are currently advocating for $20 million dollars to begin the next phase of engineering for the modernization of that road, as is State Senator Pete Harckham.

“Ossining residents are very accustomed to reaching out to me for help on this issue. I want to make sure that constituents in all of my communities know that I am here for them and looking to ensure that their needs are met,” said Levenberg. “As we’re working to get more state road and bridge funding to the Hudson Valley overall, I want to be sure that no state road in Assembly District 95 gets left behind.”

Assembly District 95 is part of New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Region 8, which encompasses the Hudson Valley counties of Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Columbia. Region 8 has more lane miles of state roads and bridges than any other NYSDOT region, and also has the most roads that are rated as being in “fair” or “poor” condition. Hudson Valley legislators have been pushing to bring more attention and funding to NYSDOT Region 8 to address the region’s widespread road and bridge issues.

Levenberg is also looking to ensure that motorists are not the only roadway users considered during NYSDOT project planning. She has recently introduced legislation, A.8423, that would make it a requirement for many DOT projects to include Complete Streets Design principles, rather than just a consideration. The survey provides the opportunity for respondents to indicate whether they walk and/or bike on and along our state roads, and residents should feel free to use the open-ended space in the survey to talk about their experiences as pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents are encouraged to continue to report potholes and other issues on state roads by calling 1-800-POTHOLE, as this is the most direct way to notify the NYSDOT of problems that need immediate attention. The responses from this survey are intended to supplement these reports and help inform the Assemblywoman’s ongoing advocacy for the district’s needs.