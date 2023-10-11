For the Local Good

Transfiguration School Students Raise Money for Animal Rescue

October 11, 2023

Dog person, cat person, or both? The students at Transfiguration School in Tarrytown truly love their furry friends!  In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, the Catholic patron saint of animals, the members of the Transfiguration School Service Club collected supplies for two animal rescue centers. Over the course of a week pet food, toys, towels, blankets, bedding, and other items filled the school lobby. Donations were delivered to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford, NY,  and to Catcrew Rescue in Oradell, NJ.  The student body was thrilled to make life for animals living in shelters a bit more comfortable.

