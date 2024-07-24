Congratulations to the July-August 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Cooper!

Cooper is our 2-year old American Foxhound that we rescued from A Good Dog Rescue when he was approximately 1 year old. Cooper was an undernourished, scared and sad pup. We are happy to say that’s he’s now 58lbs (up 12lbs), happy, healthy and very cuddly.

Cooper joined our family when we already had a rescue cocker spaniel named Jackson who was blind and deaf. Cooper made friends with Jackson even allowing him to take food and treats out of his mouth whenever Jackson smelled it. Cooper was so gentle and kind. We believe he understood Jackson had medical issues.

Cooper loves going to the local dog park where he plays and runs with all of his friends. He also loves walks and hikes at Rockefeller Preserve and Teatown Reservation.

Cooper loves lying both in front of our fireplace or wherever the sun hits the rug. Cooper thinks he’s a small dog because whenever we sit on the couch he immediately comes up and sits on our lap.

We feel so lucky to have Cooper in our family. He is loved and he loves so much in return.

