Arresting Technology Is on Way to Peekskill PD 

New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg joined city officials recently at the Peekskill Police Department to announce $316,406 in state Law Enforcement Technology (LETECH) funding for necessary technological or equipment upgrades for the department.

The funds are part of $127 million provisioned in the FY2024-2025 State Budget for police departments and sheriff’s offices outside of New York City to upgrade technology and equipment.

“Technology can be a powerful tool for our law enforcement officers, and ensuring that they have up-to-date systems and equipment is part of the state government’s responsibility in supporting our officers,” said Harckham. “This money will go a long way toward making necessary upgrades within the department so our officers can more efficiently serve the people of Peekskill. I’m proud we could secure this funding in the budget.”

“Police departments serving Assembly District 95 received more than $2.6 million from the FY2024-2025 budget to enhance their ability to protect us and our property using technology,” said Levenberg. [see separate box] “I was proud to vote for this funding and thank Governor Hochul for making it available. We will continue to keep our communities safe with these smart, targeted investments.”

The grants support a multitude of different types of equipment to help police departments modernize their methods of solving and preventing crimes as part of the state’s comprehensive and multifaceted approach to address crime in local communities.

The Peekskill Police Department is in the process of deciding how they will allocate the funds and expects to be able to purchase more than one piece of new equipment with the money.

Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski said, “This LETECH grant will allow us to upgrade and enhance our technology that will enable our department to better serve the public. We are looking into License Plate Readers, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Handheld Radios, Patrol Vehicle Equipment (PC/Tablet, Scanners, Printer), new servers, lighting systems, speed signs, and tower computers. Thank you to Senator Harckham, Assemblymember Levenberg and DCJS for their support of local police.”

Peekskill City Manager Matt Alexander said, “The Peekskill Police Department is proud to be a recipient of the LETECH program award. These funds will allow us to invest in cutting-edge technology, streamlining our operations and better serving our community.”

The following Westchester municipalities in New York’s 40th Senate District received state grant funding from the Department of Criminal Justice Services