Harckham Honors 2024 NYS State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame Inductee Col. Jeffrey Roth

New York State Senator Pete Harckham honored New York Army National Guard Col. Jeffrey Roth today as his 20204 inductee into the State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame, citing the colonel for his distinguished military and public service for more than two decades.

“Colonel Roth is a lifelong public servant with over 20 years of dedicated service to his nation and New York State,” said Harckham. “I am proud to honor him as the 40th Senate District’s 2024 inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.”

Harckham presented Col. Roth with a Hall of Fame plaque, a State Senate Proclamation and a special 40th Senate District Medal during a ceremony here at Camp Smith attended by more than 40 members of the state National Guard and other officials, including retired Brig. Gen. Loree Sutton, a former New York City Commissioner of Veterans’ Services. To see a video of today’s special ceremony, click here.

“Colonel Roth’s entire career in the National Guard and in New York City has been about prioritizing others above himself,” said Major Adam Connolly, New York Army National Guard, who hosted the ceremony. “This is a well-deserved honor. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t feel the same way about him. He is a true public servant and deserves this.”

Roth, who currently lives in Peekskill, NY, joined the Michigan Army National Guard after earning a commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2001. During his tenure with the Guard, he deployed with the Multinational Force and Observers, a peacekeeping force established in 1981 as part of a treaty between Israel and Egypt.

While deployed to the Middle East with the 42nd Infantry Division in 2020, he served as the Operations Officer for COVID-19 Response and Deputy Officer in charge of Command Post Jordan. In 2021, Roth took command of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, the New York Army National Guard’s only field artillery battalion.

Roth has served as the Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services since 2016. He is currently on leave from his duties, serving on State Active Duty as the Commander of Joint Task Force – Empire Shield for the New York Army National Guard.

He has received numerous awards for his actions and leadership including the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Multinational Force and Observers Medal and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Senator Harckham and New York State,” Roth said. “I am humbled and honored to be in the company of so many who have served their country with distinction.”