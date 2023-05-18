SUNY Westchester Community College Celebrates Commencement in On-Campus Ceremonies

SUNY Westchester Community College celebrated commencement on campus May 11, further affirming its re-emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic that had closed campuses across the country.

This year’s commencement was divided by school into three different ceremonies: the School of Math, Science and Engineering & the School of Health Careers, Technology and Applied Learning shared the 10AM ceremony, followed at 2PM by the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and at 6PM by the School of Business and Professional Careers. Family and friends of the graduates filled the venue for each of the three ceremonies in the Physical Education Building.

SUNY Westchester Community College President Belinda S. Miles and members of the Board of Trustees spoke at each of the three ceremonies. They were joined at each ceremony by a featured speaker:

10:00 – Mr. Brandon Fernandez Sedano, Clinical Research Coordinator, Columbia University Irving Medical Center & SUNY WCC alum

2:00 – Ms. Tiffany Hamilton, CEO, YWCA of White Plains and Central Westchester

6:00 – Ms. Maria Trusa, CEO, Formé Medical Center & SUNY WCC alum

Winners of the SUNY Chancellors Award for Excellence, 2023 winner of the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship, Zefferino Carriero, and other honorees were among the graduates at the ceremony. Of the more than 1,200 graduates, many will transfer to four-year institutions including Columbia, Temple University, and Morehouse College as well as SUNY campuses and local colleges, while many others will enter the workforce in such fields as cybersecurity, nursing, fashion design, and digital filmmaking.

“This year’s commencement celebrated the tremendous achievements of our graduates who began their college studies during the worst days of the pandemic, as well as the dedicated efforts of our faculty and other employees to provide the support our students needed to reach this milestone,” said Dr. Miles. “This dedication, combined with innovative programs, has been a critical factor in the doubling of our graduation rate over the course of the past seven years.”