Hispanic Federation Awards FSW $106,000 Grant to Launch Bienvenidos Groups in Tarrytown School District

Family Services of Westchester (FSW) is proud to announce the receipt of a generous $106,000 grant from the Hispanic Federation in support of the UPLift New York State Initiative. This funding will enable FSW to launch the highly regarded Bienvenidos groups within the Tarrytown School District, specifically targeting the Sleepy Hollow Middle High School.

FSW first introduced the Bienvenidos groups over a decade ago in Port Chester schools, a community predominantly comprised of recent Spanish-speaking immigrants. These groups have since become an integral part of the community, providing essential support to immigrant students and their families. The name “Bienvenidos,” meaning “welcome” in Spanish, reflects the warm, inclusive nature of the program.

Bienvenidos groups are facilitated by master’s level clinicians at school sites, with separate groups for students and parents. They address the unique challenges faced by newcomer youth and their families as they navigate the complexities of the U.S. public school system. These challenges include adjusting to a new community and language, and the emotional impact of family separation during immigration. The weekly group meetings provide a sense of belonging, foster friendships, and help students understand American customs and traditions. They also offer a space to process emotions related to their transition, helping to alleviate stress and mental health challenges.

For over ten years, Bienvenidos has been a cornerstone of FSW’s programming in Port Chester, seamlessly integrated with the Port Chester Family Mental Health Clinic to ensure ongoing mental health support when needed. This successful model will now be replicated in Sleepy Hollow, thanks to the support from the Hispanic Federation.

The funds will be used to establish and implement Bienvenidos groups at the Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School. This marks FSW’s first collaboration within a Sleepy Hollow school. The Bienvenidos clinician will work in close partnership with the school’s bilingual guidance counselors to identify and support newcomer students. Once identified, the clinician will reach out to parents and guardians to invite them and their children to participate in the Bienvenidos Student and Parent Groups.

Additionally, FSW will provide individual and family counseling through the FSW Family Mental Health Clinic in Sleepy Hollow for those needing extra support. This holistic approach ensures that immigrant students and their families receive comprehensive care and assistance as they adapt to their new environment.