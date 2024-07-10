Tarrytown Schools and Family Services of Westchester Awarded Grant for Free Afterschool Program at Middle School

Family Services of Westchester (FSW) is delighted to announce the awarding of a significant grant, in partnership with Tarrytown schools, to provide a free afterschool program for students at Tarrytown Middle School. The grant, from the Office of Children and Family Services, represents a major achievement, allowing FSW to expand and enhance its previous programming.

LEAPS, as the program is known, offers free daily afterschool programming for students in grades 5-7 (ages 12 and under), creating a safe, supportive, and enriching environment. A primary goal is to help 5th graders transition smoothly from Washington Irving Intermediate School to middle school. Transportation from Washington Irving to the middle school is provided.

LEAPS will include activities aimed at developing academic skills, strong work habits, critical thinking, communication skills, and healthy lifestyle choices. Additionally, healthy snacks will be provided daily.

Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Tarrytown Schools Superintendent says, “We are very excited about this opportunity and what it will mean for our scholars. After-school programming is a critical component of our education programming and this partnership will allow us to provide a balanced program for all.”

“We are incredibly proud to offer this opportunity to our students. The LEAPS program will not only support their academic success but also foster essential life skills and emotional well-being,” said Dahiana Salazar, Program Director.

“This is a great accomplishment for our community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have on our students and their families,” added Daniel Terranova, Program Coordinator. For more information about the program, contact Mr. Terranova at Daniel.Terranova@fsw.org.