Leadership Has its Rewards, Including a Diploma

Five residents of River Journal communities are among 20 new graduates in the Leadership Westchester Class of 2024. The nine-month professional development program, now in its 27th year, is run by Volunteer New York, based in Tarrytown. The graduation ceremony was held in June at Westchester Community College in Valhalla.

Leadership Westchester provides select individuals with the opportunity to sharpen effective leadership skills and gain clarity in defining and achieving their personal and professional goals.

“Participants in our program not only gain deeper clarity and understanding of their personal vision and mission but also expand their professional networks and build the confidence to lead effectively,” said Jeanette Gisbert, executive director of Volunteer New York. “They also join the supportive and influential networks of Volunteer New York and the Leadership Westchester alumni community.”

River Town graduates of the 2024 Leadership Westchester Class are …

Jessica Friedlander ( Ossining ) Volunteer New York

Marykate Acquisto ( Sleepy Hollow ) The Quinn Law Firm

Mary Benjamin ( Croton-on-Hudson ) Westchester Parks Foundation