SUNY Westchester Community College and Manhattan College Sign Transfer Agreement

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) and Manhattan College have signed a transfer articulation agreement to promote degree completion and facilitate the transfer process, enabling participating SUNY WCC students to matriculate into Manhattan College with junior standing.

SUNY WCC students who graduate with a minimum GPA of 2.5 will be guaranteed admission into Manhattan College and will transfer in with junior standing. A maximum of 60 credits will be applied toward completion of the articulated bachelor’s degree program. SUNY WCC students who earn their Associate’s Degree in any of 21 selected Liberal Arts and Sciences programs in business, communications, environmental studies, humanities or social sciences will have program to program articulation pathways available into related Bachelor’s Degree programs at Manhattan College. A complete list of transfer pathways is available at www.sunywcc.edu/manhattan-transfer.

Manhattan College offers robust institutional merit-based scholarships to provide affordable pathways for eligible SUNY WCC graduates to complete their bachelor’s studies. Scholarships are renewable, as long as students maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0, maintain full-time matriculated status and satisfactory academic progress towards a degree.

“SUNY WCC is dedicated to the continued success of our students,” said Dr. Belinda S. Miles, President of SUNY Westchester Community College. “This agreement with Manhattan College provides our graduates with the opportunity to seamlessly transfer to an excellent institution where they can continue their studies in a number of social science, humanities or business fields. Agreements such as this allow students to maximize their investment in themselves, develop the skills and knowledge that will help them enter the local job market well-prepared, and to become well-informed members of our community.”

“We are proud to partner with SUNY Westchester Community College and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Brother Daniel Gardner, FSC, president of Manhattan College. ‘We are happy to welcome these capable and academically prepared students into the learning community of Manhattan College. I’m certain that they will make distinctive and meaningful contributions to our campus.”

Students interested in learning more about this transfer opportunity should visit www.sunywcc.edu/manhattan-transfer.