RJ/RJN April Preview > Inside a Cyber Classroom

We’re busy at work assembling the April 2020 edition of the combined River Journal/River Journal North.

Not surprisingly, there is ample coverage of how Covid-19 has affected all our lives.

Take the Marcus family of Cortlandt.

Brody is a student in the Hendrick Hudson School District. Dad Jaime teaches English at Ardsley High School. Mom Lindsey is education coordinator for River Journal North.

STUDENTS GET LIVE FEEDBACK FROM THEIR TEACHER

Says Jaime, who teaches remotely using Google Classroom: “I started teaching To Kill a Mockingbird to my students before the health crisis, and the experience has not been negatively impacted so far. I have posted a few relevant videos, so students may post comments, and that will foster a really good discussion for all of us. The students can see each other’s comments and I am able to provide live feedback.”

‘The further you get from in-person teaching,

the further you get from optimal learning’

What does Jaime think of remote learning as a long-term form of instruction?

“The longer we do remote learning, the more likely the level of education is going to falter,” he says. “I have confidence staff and students will do their best, but the further you get from in-person teaching, the further you get from optimal learning.”

