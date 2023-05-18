Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Budget and Child Safety Zone Proposition Approved

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns today announced that the 2023-2024 budget presented to the community was approved by a vote of 459 YES votes and 106 NO votes. The budget of $93,473,676 is within the allowable tax cap levy with an increase of 3.08%.

The community also approved a Child Safety Zone proposition to authorize expenses related to the transportation for the students who live in the designated area. Additionally, incumbents John Paine and Deborah Taylor were re-elected and will continue to serve as trustees on the Board of Education.

Superintendent Christopher Borsari expressed his gratitude to the community for participating in the budget process and approving this year’s budget. “We greatly appreciate that the community has voted in favor of our budget, and for their continued support,” said Borsari. He shared that the Public Schools of Tarrytown will be implementing initiatives aligned with its vision to provide students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. Mr. Borsari also said, “Through this budget, we are able to expand our offerings for students and provide continued support for our faculty in order to build and refine a culturally responsive approach that will benefit our students and the greater community.”

John Paine, President of the TUFSD Board of Education, also thanked voters for their support and “looks forward to a bright future for all TUFSD students.”