NYMC Department of Physical Therapy Welcomes New Faculty

Janet P. Dolot, P.T., D.P.T., Dr.P.H.’14, OCS, interim chair of the Department of Physical Therapy and assistant professor of clinical physical therapy, is pleased to welcome four new faculty members to her team: Parmveer Kaushal, P.T., D.P.T., CCS; Scott Rivera, P.T., D.P.T.; Victor Santamaria, P.T., M.Sc., Ph.D.; and Nicholas Sheehan, P.T., D.P.T. ’16; all assistant professors of physical therapy.

Dr. Dolot, who became interim chair of the Department in September 2022, is also a research scholar in the Center for Long-Term Care and co-advisor for Race for Rehab, an annual 5K race on the Valhalla campus that benefits Achilles International, a non-profit dedicated to increasing participation of athletes with disabilities. She joined the NYMC community in 2005 with a clinical background in musculoskeletal and orthopaedic manual physical therapy focusing on the non-operative care of persons with work-related injuries.

Dr. Dolot’s research interests include understanding factors impacting utilization and outcomes of physical therapy by using large data sets, understanding the population health impact of physical therapy to treat individuals with health conditions, such as frailty in community-dwelling adults, and understanding the population health impact of physical therapy and physical activity to promote health and wellness in population sub-groups, for example children with autism.

She earned a B.A. in chemistry from Cornell University, an M.S. and D.P.T. from Simmons College in Boston, and a Dr.P.H. in health policy and management from NYMC.

“It is a privilege to lead our distinguished Department of Physical Therapy and it is an exciting time to welcome new faculty. I am confident they will complement our robust team and be integral to our educational program,” said Dr. Dolot.

Parmveer Kaushal, P.T., D.P.T., CCS, assistant professor of physical therapy and board-certified in clinical specialist in cardiopulmonary physical therapy

Dr. Kaushal began his career at SPS Apollo Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. He has extensive experience providing services to patients in acute care settings and has worked with patients post-operatively for cardiopulmonary conditions, including organ transplants and provided services in the acute cardiopulmonary rehabilitation setting. His scholarly interests relate to the role of physical therapy in early mobility and early rehabilitation. Prior to joining NYMC, Dr. Kaushal worked as a physical therapist at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, and at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, New York. In his new role, Dr. Kaushal coordinates the cultural competence curricular content in the D.P.T. program and serves as the component coordinator for the cardiopulmonary and integumentary component of the problem-based learning (PBL) course as well as contributes the Introduction to Clinical Science course. He earned a B.S. from All Saints Institute of Medical Science and Research in India, an M.S. from the Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation in India and a D.P.T. from Dominican University in Orangeburg, New York.

Scott Rivera, P.T., D.P.T., assistant professor of physical therapy and board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physical therapy

With more than 10 years of physical therapy experience, Dr. Rivera has worked primarily in orthopaedics with a variety of experience in acute and subacute rehabilitation as well as working with medically complex patients with orthopaedic and neurologic injuries. Dr. Rivera has extensive training in orthopaedic manual therapy and is certified as an orthopaedic clinical specialist and in vestibular rehabilitation and concussion management. He has earned a certificate for coursework in the Mulligan Concept and has extensive training in various manual therapy techniques including Maitland and the Institute for Physical Art. Dr. Rivera has a strong interest in educational principles and how they are applied to the clinical professions associated with the health sciences. In his new role, Dr. Rivera will serve as the course director for the Introduction to Clinical Science course and component coordinator for the orthopaedic component of the PBL course. Dr. Rivera received his B.S. and D.P.T. from Quinnipiac University. He has taught orthopaedic and pathology coursework at Dominican University and is currently completing his Ed.D. degree through the University of St. Augustine. He has successfully defended his dissertation on social presence and student engagement in blended synchronous learning.

Victor Santamaria, P.T., M.Sc., Ph.D., assistant professor of physical therapy and board-certified clinical specialist in pediatric physical therapy

Dr. Santamaria has more than 15 years of clinical experience, with a specialization in pediatric physical therapy, neurorehabilitation and neuroscience. He completed two post-doctoral fellowships at Columbia University; one in the Biobehavioral Sciences Department and the other in the Robotics and Rehabilitation (ROAR) lab in the Mechanical Engineering Department. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and its pediatric section. Dr. Santamaria has published dozens of peer-reviewed articles and is co-author of the book “Motor control: Translating research into clinical practice,” sixth edition. His collaborative research on impaired postural and reaching control in children with cerebral palsy has received continuous support from the National Institutes of Health. At NYMC, Dr. Santamaria’s primary role will be to lead the pediatric curriculum and the research curriculum. Born and raised in Spain, he received a B.S. from the Health Science University of Malaga, Spain, an M.S. from the International University of Catalunya, Spain, and a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon with his studies on seated postural and upper limb control in children with moderate-to-severe cerebral palsy.

Nicholas Sheehan, P.T., D.P.T. ’16, assistant professor of physical therapy and board-certified clinical specialist in neurologic physical therapy

Dr. Sheehan began his career with direct mentorship from an International Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation Association (IPNFA) certified Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation therapist, where he developed a strong foundation in movement analysis, motor learning and neuro-facilitation techniques. He has expertise in treating patients with post-stroke and traumatic brain injury, as well as other mixed neurologic diagnoses. Dr. Sheehan has presented at both the regional and national levels on the comprehensive assessment and treatment of patients with post-stroke with lateropulsion and continues to have interests in further implementing a neuroanatomical framework to best suit this patient population. Outside of the clinic, Dr. Sheehan assists adaptive athletes through various adaptive sports programs. At NYMC, Dr. Sheehan will be responsible for overseeing students’ clinical education experiences, serve as course director for the Decision Making for Complex Patients course and contribute to the adult neurologic curriculum. He received a B.A. from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York, and a D.P.T. from NYMC.