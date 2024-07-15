Hospital Golf Event Raises $125,000 for Mental Health Services

Northern Westchester Hospital held their annual golf classic fundraiser on Tuesday, July 9th at the championship GlenArbor golf course in Bedford Hills, NY. Approximately 140 golfers participated and raised $215,000. The golf outing will benefit the hospital’s building of a new comprehensive mental health services program for children and adolescents. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention across the country there is a growing number of mental health related issues among children and adolescents with 1 in 5 children having a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder.

The program, which is still being developed, plans to have a multi-tiered approach and will partner with elementary, middle and high schools in northern Westchester to create a mental health system of care. There will be four pillars to the overall strategy that include: