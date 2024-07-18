Northwell Rated New York’s Most Awarded Health System by U.S. News

Seven Northwell Health hospitals combined to earn top 50 national rankings in 30 adult medical specialties – 11 of them rated top 20 programs – according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Best Hospital rankings, making Northwell the most awarded health system in New York State two years in a row**.

North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset led the way as New York’s No. 1 hospital, tied with three other health systems for the top honor, and recognized as a national Honor Roll Hospital, U.S. News said. NSUH, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, ranked in the top 51 nationally in all 10 specialties it serves, including the two top-performing categories in the health system; The hospital’s orthopedics program ranked seventh in the United States while diabetes/endocrine disorders placed 10th.

NSUH, ranked No. 1 for the second straight year, treats more than 90,000 patients each year, is home to the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, the Katz Women’s Hospital, neurosurgery, multi-organ transplant services and is one of the busiest emergency departments in the region. It is a Magnet-recognized hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which spotlights excellence in nursing, while CMS gave the hospital its highest 5-star rating in 2023.

Two other Northwell hospitals – Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan – each tied for the fifth best hospital in the state, according to U.S. News. LIJ ranked top 56 in all 10 of its specialty categories, highlighted by four programs among the top 21 nationally; while Lenox ranked top 57 in eight different specialties, led by cardiology/heart surgery at 14th nationally.

“Providing an amazing patient experience is the ultimate goal at all of our Northwell hospitals and the latest U.S. News Best Hospitals list shows just how dedicated we are at making it happen,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “Our culture of caring and education begins with our staff and extends to the patients and their loved ones. This health care journey takes a village to heal and its impact continues long after someone is discharged. The goal is to raise the health of the communities we serve in proactive, lasting and meaningful ways.”

In addition to orthopedics (7th) and diabetes/endocrine disorders (10th), NSUH ranked in the top 20 nationally in five other specialties: 11th in pulmonology, 12th in cardiac/heart surgery, 14th in geriatric care, 15th in neurology/neurosurgery and 16th in gastroenterology/GI surgery. NUSH also features ranked programs in urology (22nd), cancer (26th) and obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), which rated 51st.

LIJ was nationally ranked in diabetes/endocrine disorders (11th), OB/GYN (13th), ear, nose and throat (17th), neurology/neurosurgery (21st), orthopedics (24th), geriatric care (29th), pulmonology (36th), gastroenterology/GI surgery (38th), urology (41st) and cancer (56th). The obstetrics and gynecology program at LIJ, part of Katz Women’s Hospital, rated second in New York State. In addition, LIJ was recognized by U.S. News for the first time as a Best Regional Hospital for Equitable Access 2024.

Lenox Hill was nationally ranked in cardiology/heart surgery (14th), geriatric care (23rd), pulmonology (31st), OB/GYN (33rd), ENT (34th), neurology/neurosurgery (49th) as well as urology (53rd) and orthopedics (57th).

Four other Northwell hospitals had strong showings:

Huntington Hospital, long considered the best community hospital in the state, is nationally ranked in three medical specialties: diabetes/endocrine disorders (26th), pulmonology (30th) and geriatric care (31st).

Glen Cove hospital is ranked 24th in the nation in rehabilitation. It is home to both acute inpatient rehabilitation as well as outpatient programs.

Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco is 46th nationally in pulmonology.

Plainview Hospital is ranked 48th in diabetes/endocrine disorders.

“I’ve seen the expertise and sheer willpower that our team members exhibit each and every day, first as leader of Lenox Hill Hospital and now overseeing an entire health system,” said Jill Kalman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Northwell. “The U.S. News specialty rankings bear that out. From cancer and cardiology to orthopedics and urology, no health system in the region is more awarded based on the scope and quality of the work our hospitals deliver.”

Northwell Health was recently named one of the Best Workplaces in New York 2024 by Fortune magazine. As New York’s largest health care provider and private employer, Northwell was the only integrated health system in the state to make the list. In addition, Modern Healthcare named Northwell one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare while the system was named a national leader in LGBTQ+ inclusiveness by the 2024 Healthcare Equality Index, compiled by the Human Rights Campaign.

This marks the 35th anniversary of U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings. Its methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties to compile its 2024-2025 rankings. Only 160 U.S. hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

When U.S. News released its analysis of the nation’s best children’s hospitals in 2023, Northwell’sCohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park ranked No. 1 on Long Island and earned top 50 national rankings for exceptional care in eight pediatric specialties.

Visit U.S. News’ website for the full Best Hospitals 2024-2025 rankings.