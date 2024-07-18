Letter to the Editor: Infant Hadley Needs a Kidney

Hello, my daughter Hadley is 20 months old and is in need of a kidney transplant to save her life. We have been in the hospital, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center since August 2023 and for various reasons we aren’t able to go home until she gets a transplant. She has been through multiple surgeries, procedures and has received multiple infusions. She receives dialysis 4 days a week in order to stay alive. Despite all of this she has continued to make progress in many areas and is hitting her milestones. She is funny, becoming more independent, strong and incredibly resilient.

I was hoping that you could post the attached flyer to spread awareness in hopes that someone is interested in being a living donor. She is currently on the National Kidney Registry. THIS LINK will direct people to her microsite where they can learn more of Hadley’s story and also find out more information about being a living donor.

A donor can come from anywhere in the country and even if they are not a match for Hadley and want to donate, there are options to help other individuals in need. Donor Shield protections are available to qualifying living kidney donors to make the donation process easier and more convenient.

Thank you in advance.

Sincerely,

Lindsay Frusciante

Mohegan Lake